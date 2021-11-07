McDONOUGH — A $30,000 reward by has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for shooting a Henry County police officer Thursday.
Officer Paramhans Desai was allegedly shot by Jordan Jackson, 22, while responding to a domestic dispute call in McDonough near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive.
Jackson fled the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic with license plate RXF0384. Jackson is a black male, 5’8” and 165 pounds.
Desai, 38, remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and continues to fight for his life, police department officials said.
Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. He is a 17-year veteran in law enforcement spending time at the Georgia Department of Corrections before joining the DeKalb County Police Department in October 2019. Desai is married with two small children.
Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jackson to call 911 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-957-9121.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
