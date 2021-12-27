STOCKBRIDGE — The Henry County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old.
According to HCPD Spokesman Capt. Randy Lee, it’s believed Azariah Miller was shot and killed during a possible robbery.
Miller was found inside a vehicle on Ga. Highway 42 north in Stockbridge on Dec. 21.
Lee said Johnny Lester Boynton III was arrested on Dec. 23 in connection with the murder of Miller, following a search of Boynton’s home that provided evidence of the crime. Police said the crime took place in the area of Highland Place in Stockbridge on Dec. 20.
“The investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests to be made,” Lee said in a release.
Anyone with information regarding the murder of Miller is asked to contact Sgt. D. Harrison at 678-218-8351.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
