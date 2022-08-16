082022_HDH_Robber.jpg

Henry County police are asking for the community's help to identify an alleged armed robber.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a man accused of robbing the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Road Aug. 7.

The suspect entered the pizza shot at 10:59 p.m. threatening to shoot the cashier before fleeing on shoot.

