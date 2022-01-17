STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police have issued a Be on the Lookout for two men accused of stealing a wallet and attempting to use the stolen credit cards.
On Jan. 14, two men were captured on video distracting the victim and pickpocketing his wallet at the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road.
The two suspects attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at Sam’s Club in McDonough.
The pair are wanted on robbery by snatch and credit credit fraud charges.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identification of the suspects is asked to call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.