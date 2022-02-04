020922_HDH_Robber.jpg

Henry County police are asking for help to identify a man accused of robbing an elderly man of his medication on Jan. 31.

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for a male suspect accused of pushing an elderly man to the ground and stealing his medication on Jan. 31

Police said the victim was robbed as he exited the Eagle’s Landing Pharmacy on Eagle’s Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.

Anyone with information on the robbery or identification of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and video can be texted to 770-220-7009.

