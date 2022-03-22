STOCKBRIDGE — Two people are accused of stealing $2,000 worth of wigs from Touch By an Angel Beauty Salon.
The theft occurred at the salon on March 17. The two suspects grabbed the wigs while an employee was distracted and fled in a gray Honda.
The salon is located on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.
Anyone with information or the identify of the suspects is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can also be sent to the department via text message at 770-220-7009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.