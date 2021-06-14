McDONOUGH — Henry County police has issued a Be On the Lookout for a critically missing person.
Rory Harris, 61, was last seen on June 13 leaving his home on Jackson Lake Road on foot.
Harris is 6’ and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harris should call Detective J. Love at 770-288-8370 or the Henry County non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.
