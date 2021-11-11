McDONOUGH — The community is invited to join the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Police Department for a prayer vigil on Friday at noon in honor of Officer Paramhans Desai.
The vigil will be held at HCPD Headquarters, 110 Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
The vigil will be a time of prayer for Desai, his loved ones and for the healing of local law enforcement “as we come to terms with the loss of our colleague, friend and neighbor.”
All are invited to attend.
