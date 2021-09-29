Henry resident Nathan Morgan blends music, faith and fitness

Not yet old, but already a longtime veteran of the Atlanta music scene having played everywhere from Southern Comfort to The Grove to Motorheads, bass guitar player Matt Slaughter was not a musician who was easily impressed. All that changed one night at Southside Steve's when an 18-year-old Nathan Morgan stepped on stage with his guitar.
“Oh, he was good,” Slaughter said. “I had never seen him before, but he got up there to play with us, and I knew then there was something special about him. He is head and shoulders above all the rest.”
That night, a lifelong friendship began and the two men would eventually get together with two other musicians to make up the group that bears its founder's name, The Nathan Morgan Band.
“He is just the best,” Slaughter said. “You will not find anyone better than Nathan Morgan. And he is humble.”
His talents are in such demand, Morgan could probably play 365 days of the year, but a young family and a full-time job with The Southern Company keep his music side work down to two or three times a week. The Nathan Morgan Band is a regular at many metro Atlanta area clubs, including Southern Roots in McDonough, Good ol' Days in Cumming, Northside Tavern in Atlanta, The Social Goat in Covington, Bear Creek Marina at Lake Jackson in Mansfield, The Shuffle Inn in Canton, Hank & Jerry's in Conyers and several Wild Wings, as well as performing at festivals and at events across the Southeast, including Angel City in Unadilla, just to name a few.
Whether with his full four-piece band or doing a solo gig with his acoustic guitar, Morgan has a large loyal fan base that keeps up with the schedule and they turn out to sing along and clap for this young man who has a repertoire that's probably now up to at least 250 songs he could just sit down and seem to effortlessly play and sing without looking at words, music or even practicing.
His club work keeps him busy, but Morgan often plays for events on the square in McDonough and participates in fundraisers.
A native of Clayton County, Morgan grew up in Rex, where he played the stand-up double-bass in his middle and high school orchestras. He also played baseball and wrestled before graduating from Morrow High School in 2005. He went on to Georgia State University where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in history. He was planning to teach history, perhaps become a college history professor, but the 2010 unexpected death of his mother, Barbara changed the trajectory of his life.
“That was life changing for all of us and for my dad,” Morgan said. Bud Morgan still lives in the house in Rex where he and his late wife raised their children Gus, Andrea Morgan Mendez and Nathan.
“Up until that point, nothing bad had ever happened to me or anybody in my family,” Morgan said. “Suddenly, within a span of eight or nine days, losing my mother, it made me realize that nobody is bulletproof... We're only here for any given time. I'm here for a purpose, for a reason and to do as much as I can with what I've got. God has allowed me to live this long and in raising my family and trying to put him first, of course, I live and walk by faith. But it's hard to do. There's a purpose and a plan.”
On Sunday mornings, Morgan can be found at Retro Church in McDonough where he serves as worship leader and is assisted by his wife, Bonnie. Soon after they married in 2011, Nathan and Bonnie Morgan moved to Henry County and are now the parents of two little boys, Wyatt and Teddy. Morgan and his family have attended Retro Church for almost a decade. It was actually the gospel group Psalm 3 that gave Morgan his start. It was his Aunt Judy Ware's group and Morgan, 16 at the time, joined as a guitar player and performed with Psalm 3 at local churches.
Growing up, Morgan said his home was always filled with music from vinyl records his parents were playing to radio stations Z93, 96Rock and FOX97, but it was his first concert — a John Fogerty concert at the Fox Theater in Atlanta — that his father took him to when he was 11 that set his sights on music.
“I decided I wanted to do more than listen to music,” Morgan said. “That Christmas, I got an acoustic guitar.” This would be the part where someone would say, “And the rest is history.” Indeed, it is because Morgan began taking guitar lessons and by the time he was 13, he was bored with lessons and had moved on to immersing himself in CDs of classic rock and Southern rock and every other genre out there. He was influenced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Outlaws, The Marshall Tucker Band, Johnny Winter, the Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton and others. He was a huge Lynyrd Skynyrd fan, so much so that when he was serving an internship at the National Archives in Morrow, he had access to all the draft cards of every musician born in the South from 1900-1957 — and he took a chance.
“I'm thinking this is going to be a treasure trove,” Morgan said. “Elvis' draft card had already been pulled and stowed away, but there was BB King's and Muddy Waters'. I found Duane and Greg Allman's. I found Allen Collins' card; he played the Free Bird solo for Lynyrd Skynyrd. He's probably my biggest guitar influence over all. His father was still alive and living in Jacksonville, Fla., and on the draft card, there was a phone number to the house. Sure enough, I just called the number and I got to speak to Allen's father, Larkin Sr., who was probably in his 90s at the time. I got a chance to talk to him and send him a copy of the draft card I found. I got a chance to express my gratitude for his son. It may not have been allowed technically, but I took a chance as a musician.”
Morgan was 16 when he started playing in bars and says he began singing out of “necessity.” In one band, the lead singer didn't know the songs, so said, “Hey, kid, why don't you sing?” Morgan knew the lyrics and although he had never had a voice lesson, he began singing more and more of the songs. He says he's always had a knack for being able to learn lyrics. He was in other bands and put his own three-piece blues band together in 2008. His first CD was Burning Road, which is still on ITunes.
“I thought I was going to be the next great white blues player,” Morgan said. For years, he played as The Nathan Morgan Trio with various other musicians. He and Mark Wilson and his brother, Brian Cameron Wilson, along with others played in a band called The Reluctant Saints, which Morgan said had commercial success, but which eventually broke up. He has written about 30 songs, and was one of the writers on the song Outlaw, which has enjoyed some success.
Around 2014, Morgan decided to form The Nathan Morgan Band. He wanted left-handed bass player Matt Slaughter, but Slaughter told him he needed younger people. However, Morgan insisted and today The Nathan Morgan Band consists of Morgan on guitar and vocals; Slaughter on bass guitar; Mark Wilson on drums and Mitch Chastain on keyboards.
“He told me he wanted me, but I said get someone young; I am old,” Slaughter said. “But he wanted me, so we get discounts and premium parking because of me and my AARP card. He wanted me not so much for my playing, but for my benefits.”
They all say there is a lot of laughter and fun among these four musicians who simply enjoy being with each other and they believe that close friendship comes through when they perform together on stage.
“Matt has probably been my biggest mentor in the music business in how to be a musician and from a business angle too,” Morgan said. “I learned a lot of what not to do watching other people and playing in bands. But being in a band with Matt and listening to the stories he tells, is great. He's taught me how to go about perfecting the music and handling promoters to clubs to fans — bad fans and good fans — and how to handle all of those people. He's taught me a lot, and I think the world of him.”
The feeling is mutual. Slaughter, a native of Stone Mountain, is the son of Annette and Paul C. Slaughter Jr., who played in local country music bands for years and taught his son how to play guitar. Matt Slaughter was the youngest to ever be inducted into Atlanta's Country Music Hall of Fame when he was given that honor several years ago. He too started his music career as a teenager, playing bass guitar in the church youth band Jeremiah at the First Baptist Church of Redan. He graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 1983. Other bands and rock 'n' roll music followed.
“I received my education from the School of Hard Knocks on Stewart Avenue in Atlanta playing from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. six nights a week and keeping a full-time job,” Slaughter said. He played at the West Texas Music Club, Shooter's, Southern Comfort and other places, as well as opening for such stars as Johnny Paycheck, Vern Gosdin, Jack Green, Ferlin Husky and others. He also played back-up for Charlie Daniels, T. Graham Brown, Travis Tritt, David Allan Coe, Doug Stone and David Ball, to name a few. For six years in the 1990s, Slaughter and his band, Next of Kin, performed throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Back home, he joined Spanky's Monkey and played on the bikers' circuit for several years. While his “primary gig” is The Nathan Morgan Band, Slaughter also has a band, Three Legged Dogg with drummer Greg Smith of Covington, Jimmy Rogers of Lavonia on guitar and vocals and Linton Wages of Lawrenceville on saxophone. He also played with Howard Garmon and Rhode Island Red.
In between working at his day job and playing music at his night job, Morgan prepares for competitions with the Southern Natural Body Building Federation, the Roman Classic and other such body building groups. “I'm just proving to me — a lifelong fat kid — that I can do it,” he said. It was 2016, when he was around 285 pounds and on his way to 300 that Morgan decided to make a change. It took him a little over a year to get down to 198 pounds as he focused on his diet and training for fitness competitions.
To learn more about the band's upcoming performance dates and times, visit the Nathan Morgan Fan Page on Facebook. As for the future, he hopes to maybe put out another CD someday. “I definitely want to do one more recording,” Morgan said. “I want to have a catalog of sorts if for nobody else, but for my kids to have and for them to be able to say, 'Hey, that's my dad!”
