STOCKBRIDGE — The chilly weather didn’t stop volunteers from coming together Saturday, Jan. 15 to help beautify portions of Stockbridge at the Interstate 75, Jodeco Road exit as part of the annual MLK Community Service Project.
The event was hosted by Stockbridge City Council member Elton Alexander.
The Stockbridge Youth Council and residents in support of the Keep Stockbridge Beautiful program collected 10 bags of trash, planted four trees and eight shrubs as well as spreading 20 bales of mulch in two plant beds at the interstate exit.
Alexander said the support was an awesome outpouring, proving residents have pride in their community.
“We came together as a mighty fist and struck a powerful blow today,” he said. “We love the city of Stockbridge.”
For more information or to take part in upcoming service projects, call 770-389-7900 or visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.
