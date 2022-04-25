McDONOUGH — The Henry County school board has adopted the district’s tentative fiscal year 2023 budget.
This year’s projected general fund is $441.9 million, up from the 2022 fiscal year budget of $409.4 million.
The increase is due largely to the increase in the county’s tax digest growth estimated at 15.5% or $32.5 million.
The general fund is divided into four categories: Teaching and learning; maintenance and operations; student transportation; and support services.
A total of 83%, or $386.6 million, of the budget is dedicated to teaching and learning, which includes salaries, benefits and resources to support student learning.
The budget includes an increase of 1% to all salary scales for all employees and honors salary steps for eligible employees, which can yield an additional 1-3% increase in salary.
“It’s been well noted in the state and right here in Henry County that the financial picture, including tax revenues, are up and those numbers continue to be strong support for what is viewed as the most important component to a strong and vibrant community, and that is education,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “Our board has a commitment to supporting the community-inspired strategic plan by investing in the best resources for our employees and our students and making sure that all of our staff members know how important they are through continued investments in competitive wages and benefits.”
The Board of Education will hold a budget hearing on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. followed by the final adoption during the 7 p.m. May 9 business meeting.
For more information on the budget or to view budget documents, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
