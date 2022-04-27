McDONOUGH — The Henry school board has approved two measures to improve student education.
Elementary gym projectors
Caged projector systems will be installed in 26 elementary schools using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
The cost of the project is $157,077.02.
Chief Learning and Performance Officer Melissa Morse explained the equipment will give physical education teachers the ability to enhance their lessons using digital resources for their students.
Board member Sophe Pope said she believes the new projectors will enhance student experiences, especially when learning new dances.
“Between this and the HVAC system, they will be destination gyms in our elementary schools,” she said.
In March, the board awarded a $4.5 million contract to install new air conditioners in all elementary schools.
School buses
Henry schools is purchasing two new 14-passenger school buses to serve homeless students.
The total cost is $149,900 and will be funded using American Rescue Plan Education for Homeless Children and Youth Fund. The monies set aside by the federal government aim to support the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act which requires school systems to provide homeless children and youth equal access to the same free, appropriate public education as other children and youth.
Dr. April Madden, chief family and student support officer, said the new vehicles will help provide relief to homeless students whose days often begin as early as 6 a.m. “along with other challenges they are facing.”
The Henry County School Board approved both measures unanimously during the April 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.