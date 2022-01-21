McDONOUGH — The Henry school board elected its 2022 leadership during the board’s Jan. 10 regular meeting.
Board member Holly Cobb was re-elected as board chair and board member Annette Edwards as vice chair.
Every January, the Board of Education selects a member to serve in the positions for 12 months.
Cobb and Edwards shared their appreciation for the opportunity to serve again.
“I am grateful to my colleagues for their trust to lead this board and serve alongside them in providing the students and families of our community, along with our staff members, with an exceptional school district,” Cobb said.
“Being able to lead and serve on this board to ensure that we have the best schools in the state and nation is a tremendous honor, and something I don’t take lightly or for granted,” said Edwards.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis praised the leadership of the board’s chosen leaders and the cohesion of the entire board for the benefit of students and staff.
“Our unified governance team is truly an exemplar in the state for the shared commitment to a high-quality, exceptional education for students and a destination district for career education professionals and support staff,” Davis said. “Their work is evident throughout the county and state and continues to be recognized through the numerous awards and recognitions they’ve earned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.