McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will no longer operate the School Resource Officer Program at Henry County Schools.
The Henry County Police Department has taken over following the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding between the HCSO and school district. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a June 23 letter to the district the decision was made due to limited personnel and budgetary resources.
Police Department
Chief Mark Amerman said the department is using a phase-in approach. Officers will be stationed at clusters to begin with, followed first by individual staffing at all high schools, then middle and lastly elementary schools.
A total of 43 officers will be assigned to the program. Amerman said 12 SROs have shifted from the Sheriff’s Office to the Police Department. The plan is to place senior officers in schools to start while the department hires for the positions.
Lt. Charles Huffman has been tapped to oversee the program and Sgt. Anthony Militello is assistant commander.
Safety & Security
Board of Commissioners members questioned whether safety would be diminished during the phase-in.
County Manager Cherie Matthews explained the Police Department will be providing the same level of protection from the start and progressively increase.
“Under the sheriff there should have been a deputy in the middle and high school. That has not been happening,” she said. “Deputies were assigned to a cluster.”
By October, each high school and middle school will have an SRO. Those assigned to middle schools will also be responsible for the elementary school in the same cluster.
All SROs will be Georgia POST-certified and complete the Georgia Alliance of School Resource Officers & Educators program, a 40-hour curriculum. Additionally, they will also complete training with the school district to learn positioning, intervention, prevention and relationship building goals among students, school staff and principals.
“They’ll be response ready when needed in any crisis,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
SROs will be available for summer and evening school programs, athletics and any BOE study sessions, business sessions and special called meetings.
Sheriff’s Office
The decision to terminate, while reluctant on the sheriff’s behalf, came down to staffing.
The school system requested 43 SROs for the 2022-23 school year — a number that could not be met by the Sheriff’s Office.
In the final six weeks of the 2021-22 school year, the HCSO temporarily sent 10 officers to cover the middle schools. Scandrett said as a result, Field Operations suffered.
“Our decision not to renew the 2016 MOU clears the way for an SRO unit that can provide the needs you have expressed, which is one officer per 1,000 students,” Scandrett said in the letter sent to the school board.
Though the deputies will no longer be in schools, the sheriff has offered collaboration with the HCPD in active shooter training programs, assisting new SRO officers with student-centered emotional and social services, assisting in the transition and responding to incidents/emergencies and support SROs.
“Sheriff Scandrett has been a model for his conviction to mentor young people,” Davis said. “I don’t see that changing or his efforts to support young people.”
Ready for Day 1
Davis said while any transition will have bumps, the district and HCPD will be ready on Aug. 1 for Open House. The first day of school is Aug. 3.
“The number of SROs will be the same or higher, the uniforms will just be different,” Davis said. “We want our families to have confidence that our schools are safe and to know our focus on safety and security is deep and ongoing. We have the utmost confidence in the Henry County Police Department.”
Boards Approval
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the MOU between the HCPD and the school system. The transfer of funds from the Sheriff’s Office to the Police Department for the SRO program was also unanimously approved.
During an emergency special called meeting Thursday, the Board of Education also unanimously approved the MOU.
