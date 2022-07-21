072322_HDH_SROs.jpg

SRO Program Commander Lt. Charles Huffman, left, and Police Chief Mark Amerman speak to the Board of Education during a special called meeting Thursday.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will no longer operate the School Resource Officer Program at Henry County Schools.

The Henry County Police Department has taken over following the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding between the HCSO and school district. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a June 23 letter to the district the decision was made due to limited personnel and budgetary resources.

