McDONOUGH — Several new school buses are coming to the Henry County school system’s fleet.
The Board of Education approved the purchase of 25 new propane-powered vehicles for a total cost of $2.3 million to the district. The district will receive a $200,000 alternative fuel grant from the Georgia Department of Education.
The purchase includes 15, 72-passenger air conditioned buses, five, 48-passenger air conditioned special needs buses and five, 14-passenger air conditioned buses.
The new buses are part of the school system’s long term plan to replace and enhance the district’s aging fleet. Buses are expected to be received by May 2022 and put into service for the 2023 school year.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom said the 72-passenger buses will be evenly distributed throughout the system’s 10 school clusters, and special education buses will go based on need.
The purchase will be funded using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 funds approved by voters in March 2021.
The approved referendum allows for a total of 125 new buses to be purchased over the five-year period of the E-SPLOST.
Board members were excited to support the measure.
“I’m so excited because when I came on this board we had no air conditioned buses,” Annette Edwards said.
Sophe Pope thanked the community for their support in approving the E-SPLOST.
