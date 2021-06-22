McDONOUGH — Ten new buses are coming to Henry County Schools’ fleet.
In March transportation officials were notified of $772,200 in available state funds to purchase buses. The district will pay $275,400 from its fuel savings budget. The total cost is $1,047,600.
A total of four 72-passenger will be propane fueled and serve regular education riders. Six 48-passenger, gas-powered buses will be purchased for the special education population.
All buses will be air conditioned.
Though the district’s goal is to switch the majority of its 350-bus fleet to propane, Josh Malcom, executive director of Facilities and Maintenance, said buses used to transport special education students will remain gas fueled due to some of the routes length.
Malcom said the buses will arrive in about three months and be ready for the 2022-23 school year.
