McDONOUGH — Henry County School leaders have announced the district will move to Level 3 COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The school system has been at Level 4 since the start of the school year in August.
The change, which started Monday, means masks are now strongly encouraged rather than required and field trips will now be permitted.
The buildings will remain closed to visitors and volunteers and social distancing is required. Additionally, indoor capacity for sporting events, performances and public meetings will continue to be limited. Enhanced signage, cleaning protocols, regular air filtration cleaning, accessibility of hand sanitizer, and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces will also remain.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said improving health metrics in the county and schools prompted the change.
“We have a plan that is working to keep schools open and to keep students and employees safe, and just as decisive as we demonstrated we may need to be if the community health conditions changed, we will stand ready to do that in future instances, if that becomes necessary,” Davis said. “In the meantime, we have to use our plan and take the cautious step to lower levels of mitigation intensity, and now is the right time to do that.”
