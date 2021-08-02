McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is giving $1,000 to vaccinated employees and those who plan to get the shot by Sept. 30.
District officials said the move is an attempt to reduce the number of interruptions and shifts in instruction and learning. All 6,000 employees are eligible for the supplement.
“Last year was a challenge like no other for our students and our staff members as we were constantly having to adjust to the presence and possibilities of COVID-19 on our campuses,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “Our students and our families deserve and expect predictability and stability in their learning, and keeping our buildings open and supporting our employees’ health are paramount to these efforts. We feel that this one-time incentive proves just how important the vaccines are to our school district to make sure our school year is full of learning, and this is a solid investment in the best learning resource our district can give to students, that of a caring and skilled professional.”
The program will be funded using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief monies.
