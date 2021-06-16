McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has partnered with T-Mobile to provide free hotspots for students who plan to attend school online during the 2021-22 school year.
A hotspot allows students to connect to the internet via WiFi.
Through the partnership, the district will receive 2,000 hotspots with 100GB of data per year. Per the agreement, the district is purchasing an additional 1,000 with an available 100GB of data per month at a cost of $157,920 annually. The purchase will be funded using the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act monies.
Project 10 Million is a five-year program created by T-Mobile to offer school districts internet access and mobile hot spots for students in response to necessary virtual learning brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to T-Mobile, 100 gigabytes of data will allow students to stream school videos for 140 hours, attend online virtual learning for 320 hours, 5,000 hours of internet research or attend online college test prep for 200 hours.
Henry County Schools will kick off the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 4. with face-to-face in person learning in all schools. Virtual instruction is also being offered through the district’s Impact Academy.
For more information or to enroll, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
