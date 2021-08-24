McDONOUGH — An increase in COVID-19 cases in the school system has forced officials to make sweeping changes in transportation and nutrition departments as part of Henry County Schools emergency management plan.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the changes are part of the district's effort to keep school buildings open and offer in-person learning to students.
She explained during a special called Board of Education meeting on Aug. 23 that while the system opened with enough staff, though not fully, in critical support areas, district leaders couldn’t account for the “impact of COVID on the health and wellness of our staff and our inability as an organization to absorb the disruption that additional staff absences due to sickness or quarantine would have on the effectiveness on our services.”
To cope with an uptick in coronavirus cases and the bus driver shortage, felt both locally and nationally, Davis is asking parents who have the ability to drive their children to school to do so. To accommodate the change, schools will open early with supervised time before classroom instruction begins.
Elementary schools will open at 7 a.m., middle schools at 7:30 a.m. and high schools at 7:15 a.m.
Davis said the change will help provide relief to “our current transportation model.”
According to the HCS COVID-19 Data published on Aug. 23, there were 480 confirmed positive cases. That’s up from 245 on Aug. 16 and just 69 on Aug. 9. Information is updated weekly.
Quarantined individuals are also on the rise. On Aug. 23, 1,132 people were in quarantine up from 822 on Aug. 16 and 413 on Aug. 9.
The district’s incident rate, which tells the percentage of the population newly reporting a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, is increasing, too. As of Aug. 23, the rate was 1.14, the highest number recorded since Oct. 9, 2020.
Davis warned that additional transportation changes could be on the horizon, including the need for digital days or cluster or zone bus stops.
“It’s my hope these additional considerations will not be necessary, but it is our responsibility to continue to monitor the effectiveness of our services,” Davis said.
Nutrition Department
Students eating breakfast and lunch at school will have fewer options to choose from as menu options at all schools will be reduced. The number of locations for food pick will also be reduced from 10 to four.
Davis said additional levels are protection are being implement in areas such as cafeterias and classrooms as well as common gathering times like school pick up.
“We’re doing absolutely everything in our power to keep schools open for young people,” she said. “The rapid increase of COVID-19 in our community cannot be ignored, and its impact on sustainable operations.”
Davis added that when cases begin to decrease in the county, so too will the added layers of mitigation.
To see the district’s COVID-19 rates, mitigation strategies and COVID protocols, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us and select COVID-19 Data Dashboards on the left.
