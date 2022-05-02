McDONOUGH — Belief was the overarching theme of the Henry County Schools State of Schools Address April 28.
Belief in students and their ability to succeed; belief in dedicated teachers and school leaders; and the belief in all 6,000 Henry County Schools employees who helped students continue learning at the highest possible levels during the global pandemic and beyond.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis lauded the community and family involvement as well as outside professionals dedication who worked together to keep schools open.
“It is unbelievable what can be accomplished when everyone is focused on kids and focused on opportunities for them,” Davis said.
She spoke of the social workers, counselors, mental health and wellness facilitators who make up the safety net for students and who ensure each child knows they are loved, they belong and they have a caring adult to talk to.
Davis included the nurses, clinic aids, school nutrition employees, bus drivers, grounds crew, facilities and maintenance workers, custodians, front office staff, and data clerks as well as thousands of others who worked together to make sure students were fed and cared for, kept facilities clean, installed new systems to combat COVID, answered questions and allowed students to participate in athletics.
“All of this matters so teachers can teach, leaders can lead and students can learn,” Davis said.
The superintendent touched on the district’s future plans and strategic goals, which include investing in STEM programs, robotics equipment, offering coding, financial literacy standards and a number of fine arts programs.
“No matter where you go to school, your access to academics, athletics, STEM and the arts will be the same,” Davis said. “The goal is making sure Henry County Schools is going above and beyond what is necessary because our kids deserve beyond.”
Davis said as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, the school system has stronger cross community partnerships with a shared vision and shared commitment to get better.
She acknowledge that while the district isn’t where they want it to be, “we continue our ambitious pursuit to be the fastest improving and highest achieving school district on behalf of kids while we are known for our connectivity to kids and our belief in the capability in every child.”
The future, Davis said, will be brighter with more opportunities, more access and better outcomes for every single child no matter their classroom, school or community location.
“You belong in Henry right now,” Davis said. “I have confidence in our future and that every kid has the remarkable potential that is about to be discovered and will change this world.”
To watch the full State of the Schools address, visit the HCS YouTube page at www.youtube.com and search for Henry County Schools.
