McDONOUGH — The Class of 2022 will follow in the footsteps of two previous graduating classes by celebrating the end of their high school career at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
On Monday, Sept. 13, the Board of Education voted to continue hosting commencement ceremonies at the speedway citing its state-of-the-art sound system, live streaming capabilities, ample parking and access, increased security as well as unlimited tickets for family and friends to attend.
Kirk Shrum, chief School Leadership officer, said the ability to offer one gradation per day also offers families additional flexibility to attend more than one ceremony.
“It’s truly a grand experience for each student to walk across that stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Shrum said. “A consistent, high quality experience is guaranteed for each school.”
Board member Pam Nutt thanked Shrum for bringing the proposal to the board, noting previous ceremonies had been amazing and adding the location gives schools an opportunity to personalize their gradation.
“This is just great,” she said.
Board Chair Holly Cobb thanked Atlanta Motor Speedway for its partnership and graciousness in allowing the district to host its graduations there.
The fee to use AMS, which includes facility, parking, traffic direction, medical services and radios, is $147,036.
Graduations will be held May 17-29, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.