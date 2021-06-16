McDONOUGH – Henry County Schools is set to launch the newest phase of the Henry County Learning and Support Center with the official opening of the Henry County Schools Welcome Center.
The center will be a new service experience for families as they arrive in Henry County and enroll their children in the school district.
“We want all families, especially our first-time families, to be ready for school on day one, and that means making the enrollment and registration process a smooth one for families entering our school district,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “All processes that are vital to complete the registration process will be available in one location along with assistance from our personnel there on site.”
Registration paperwork, Parent Portal sign-up, transportation needs, language services, school nutrition forms, and community resources will all be addressed for every family arriving at the welcome center. Families in the district have always had the opportunity to complete the enrollment process through the district website, but this latest service will provide direct support to all families in need of in-person assistance.
“Our goal at the welcome center is to ensure families are supported and provided individualized services that meet their needs so that students arrive on Aug. 4 ready to learn and parents feel an authentic sense of welcome when they step into our center,” said Chief Family and Student Support Services Officer April Madden. “When families leave the center, we want them to know and feel that they are a part of the Henry County Schools family.”
In addition to the district’s #BeReadyDayOne campaign, school district officials are looking forward to getting this school year started on time and bringing a sense of normalcy back to learning. District officials had to delay the start of school last year due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Henry County. District officials will welcome back students to the district’s 52 schools this fall.
Current families and new families should know that all campuses will be open and ready for full in-person learning starting on the first day of school on Aug. 4. Families who choose the virtual option of Impact Academy will also be starting on the same date. In order to participate in virtual learning this year, families made their intentions known to school district officials during a declaration window in February.
Normal operations for all schools will resume once again, including visitor and volunteer access and field trips. The 2021-2022 school year will be mask-optional on all Henry County Schools property. Masks are still encouraged as a safety precaution for individuals wanting to wear one. This important update was shared in a previous announcement earlier in June.
“We want all families to feel welcomed from the start of their enrollment in Henry County Schools, and that starts with making the process as easy as possible,” said Board Chair Holly Cobb. “There is no better place to learn than in Henry County Schools, and we can’t wait for our current students to return and our new students to see how exceptional our district truly is.”
Community members can find the latest back-to-school information, along with our COVID-19 mitigation efforts and health metrics on the district website. These items are regularly updated with the latest information.
For more information on Henry County Schools, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
