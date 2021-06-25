McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education approved the transfer of debt service funds to pay off early the 2016 general obligation bonds issued for Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V projects.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is starting the final project on its E-SPLOST V list.
Chief Financial Officer Shanika Clay explained that $60 million will be placed in escrow to pay what will be owed in 2032 and 2033. The early pay off will result in a $15 million interest savings.
Clay said strong SPLOST and bond millage collections have enabled the district to defease the bond.
Board member Sophe Pope said she was excited to support the measure.
“I’m really proud of the responsibility of this board and the leadership under Dr. (Mary Elizabeth) Davis so that we are able to do this and save that $15 million,” she said. “That’s huge.”
The bonds have allowed the school district to move forward on a number of capital projects and are repaid using E-SPLOST funds collected over time.
Last October, the board awarded the contract to build the school system’s new distribution center — the final project on the E-SPLOST V list.
