McDONOUGH — Henry County Senior Services is looking to spread some Christmas cheer to the county’s homebound senior citizens this holiday season.
But they’ll need the community’s help to do it.
The annual Adopt-A-Senior program provides warm, snuggley blankets to 300 seniors, and due to the pandemic, a gift card.
Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Tammy Smith said in years past they would collect gifts from a wish list made by seniors, but COVID-19 has forced them to limit the number of people seniors citizens are exposed to.
“The gift cards will allow our seniors to choose their gift and have it mailed to their home or delivered by their regular caretaker,” Smith said.
The community is asked to donate a minimum $25 gift card to either Walmart, Publix, Kroger or Visa card.
Smith said the blanket is a little something extra special to make sure they know they’re cared for.
“It puts a smile on their faces,” she said.
Smith said the holiday program lets seniors know they’re not forgotten and they’re loved.
“Christmas is an especially hard time for our seniors, many have lost spouses, loved ones and even their pets,” she said. “We want to remind them they matter.”
Blankets and gift cards can be dropped off at any of the county’s four senior centers through Dec. 3.
• Bear Creek Senior Center, 56 McDonough St., Hampton
• Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough
• Hidden Valley Senior Center, 600 Spraggins Memorial Pkwy., Stockbridge
• Locust Grove Senior Center, 280 Mose Brown Drive, Locust Grove
For more information email Smith at tammysmith@co.henry.ga.us or call 770-288-6988.
