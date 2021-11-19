McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be giving away food packages Monday, Nov. 20 for its Thanks for Giving Food Giveaway.
The event will be held at the Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center starting at 3 p.m. until the food runs out.
“The need is great and we want to do our part,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.
The event is held in partnership with Shaquille O’Neal.
Packages will be placed in trunks by volunteers.
Anyone interested in volunteering, contact Chris Prather at cprather@co.henry.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.