ELLENWOOD — A man suspected of shooting at two Henry County police officers on Dec. 30 outside Sudo Bar and Grill in Ellenwood is now in custody.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit arrested Ernest Bolton on Jan. 21 in Covington.
Bolton, 36, allegedly shot at officers as he was leaving the Ellenwood bar. The officers were working an off-duty job at the time.
“The mission is still the same in 2022 and that is to remove these types of individuals from our streets,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a release. “There have been a number of officer involved shootings in the metro area. Thankfully, no one was injured in this situation.”
When arrested, a gun thought to have been used in the shooting was found was in Bolton’s car.
Bolton is in the Henry County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
