McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army have joined forces for the Partnership For Youth Success Program.
PaYS is an Army program designed to prepare, train and connect soldiers to future employers. Solders are guaranteed a job interview with a PaYS partner of their choice after completing their training or first term of service.
At the Sheriff’sO, Army vets will have career opportunities in support of the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act.
“It’s an outstanding honor for us to be able to partner with great men and women; and to be able to stand behind the slogan that you all have stood behind for years which is be all that you can be.,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. “We certainly want to try and make sure that we do that in progressive partnerships where when people get that kind of training behind them, then we can bring them on-board to take them to what we call the next level of excellence.”
As for the Army, they benefit by gaining industry partners who acknowledge the Army as a quality producer of skilled employees. PaYS partners gain employees who have developed professional work habits with positive instilled values and the highest standards of conduct, according to military officials.
For more information about the program, visit www.armypays.com.
