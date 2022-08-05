McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has participated in a television show that puts people behind bars to collect information as to how to improve jail conditions.
The season 6 premiere of the A&E program “60 Days In” on Aug. 18 will feature the HCSO with seven previously incarcerated volunteers — a first for the television program.
Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said he teamed up with the show to “to go deep inside the bowels of the jail to get an unadulterated look at concerns the HCSO needs to correct in order to operate at high level.
“Integrity encompasses what we do when no one else is looking and we've had an opportunity to look at those things from a 60 Days In perspective," Scandrett said. "This was exploratory surgery. We wanted to go in, see where the concerns are and fix them.”
