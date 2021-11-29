McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a third person accused of helping Jordan Jackson, the man accused of killing Officer Paramhans Desai.
Demetria S. Daniel, 24, was arrested in Riverdale on Nov. 15 and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
HCSO officials said Daniel is “one of the primary suspects that assisted with hiding Jordan Jackson.”
Desai died of his injuries on Nov. 8 sustained while attempting to arrest Jackson. Desai was responding to a domestic violence call on Floresta Drive in McDonough when he was allegedly shot by Jackson.
Jackson killed himself during a standoff with police in Clayton County on Nov. 9.
Earlier this month, police arrested Madison Troy and Katlyn Finely on charges of aiding and abetting in connection with hiding Jackson from law enforcement.
Daniel remains in the Clayton County Jail.
HCSO officials said they expect more arrests to be made.
