McDONOUGH — Got an old TV and don’t know how to get rid of it? Henry County Stormwater’s electronics recycling event could be your answer.
Henry County Stormwater is hosting a drive-through electronics recycling event Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Jason T. Harper Event Center, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough. Masks are required to be worn at the event.
Electronics in both working and non-working condition will be accepted. Electronics must be removed from Styrofoam, boxes, bags, packaging, etc. Trash, dehumidifiers, fans, satellites and vacuum cleaners will not be accepted. Henry County Stormwater will not reimburse/pay money to people/businesses for their electronics. Participants must pay a fee to recycle TVs and CRT computer monitors only.
Following is a list of electronics that will be accepted free of charge:. All hard drives (from computer towers and laptops) and cell phones will be shredded to ensure destruction of all personal data and information.
• Audio Equipment
• Answering machines
• Batteries (alkaline, lithium, UPS, Ni- MH, Ni-CAD, car, motorcycle, rechargeable, laptop)
• Blu-ray players
• Bluetooth devices
• Cable boxes
• Cables / cords
• Cameras (disposable, film, digital)
• CD players & CD-ROMs
• Cell phones
• Charging cables
• Check processing equipment
• Circuit boards
• Computers & PCs
• Computer mice
• Computer monitors (flat screen)
• Copiers
• CPUs (central processing)
• Credit/debit card readers
• CRT monitors & TVs (fees on front)
• Desktops
• DVD players
• Disk arrays
• Docking stations
• Earpieces
• Ethernet hubs
• Extension cords
• External hard drives
• Fitness trackers
• Fax machines
• Firewalls
• Floppy disks
• Gateways
• GPS units
• Handheld electronic games
• Hard drives
• HDDs
• Headphones
• Inkjet cartridges
• iPads
• Keyboards
• Laptops
• LCD monitors
• Medical equipment
• Memory (RAM)
• Modems
• Mother boards
• MP3 players
• Network bridges
• Network hubs
• Panelboards
• PC power supplies
• PDAs (personal digital assistant)
• Peripherals
• Picture printers
• Plotters
• Point-of-sale systems
• Power distribution units
• Power strips • Printers
• Projectors
• Radios
• Receivers
• Remote Controls
• Repeaters
• Routers
• Satellite receiver boxes
• Scanners
• SD cards
• Security equipment
• Servers
• Server cabinets
• Server racks
• Shredders
• Smartwatches
• Speakers
• SSDs
• Stereos
• Switches
• Tablets
• Telephones
• Televisions (some fees required)
• Toners
• Toner cartridges
• Transmitters
• Typewriters
• UPSs (with batteries)
• USB flash drives
• Uninterrupted power supplies (UPS)
• VCR players
• Video games
• Video game consoles
• Video game controllers
• Video recorders
• Walkie-talkies
• Wirings
Following are items that will be accepted for a fee. All inches are measured by screen diagonals. Typically, the first two numbers of the model number indicate the size of the unit (please see label on back).
• Flat screen, LCD, LED, Smart — $5
• Rear-Projection — $25
Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT) Televisions & Monitors
• Less than 19 inches — $15
• 19 inches – 27 inches — $20
• Greater than 27 inches — $25
Payment may be made by cash, personal check or business check. For more information, call 770-288-7244 or email ateachout@co.henry.ga.us.
