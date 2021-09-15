STOCKBRIDGE – Kara Benson started making clay earrings near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sixth-grade student eventually started selling them at Makers Markets around Henry County, with proceeds going toward fundraisers. Benson recently brought 180 pairs of her handcrafted earrings to give to the staff at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
“I have a friend in the ICU with COVID-19 and I know how important the nurses and the staff members at the hospital are,” Benson said. “I just want to show the staff that we love them, and we’re glad they are helping the community.”
The process of making the earrings starts with rolling out the clay, making the design, and then baking the earrings for approximately 25 minutes. After they cool, it’s time to glue on the back and let them dry overnight. Making 180 pairs of earrings was an all-day project, but Benson was glad to show her support. The hospital staff was thrilled by her kind gesture.
“Our staff has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for over 18 months now and acts of kindness like this really help keep everyone’s spirits up,” said Lily Henson, M.D. CEO of Piedmont Henry. “It means the world to us to know that our efforts are recognized and appreciated.”
The earrings were spread among various departments throughout the hospital, and Benson brought some snacks to be delivered to people who didn’t have their ears pierced.
“Our purpose at Piedmont Henry is to make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Henson said. “We are so proud of Kara for making a positive difference in our lives today.”
