McDONOUGH — Henry students will head back to the classroom on Jan. 10 for face-to-face learning with stricter COVID-19 guidelines.
District officials announced Monday the school system has elevated its COVID-19 management plan from level 3 to level 4 due to increased cases of the disease in the county.
Level 4 requires masks be worn in all indoor spaces, including school buses; reduces capacity for indoor extracurricular events and public meetings; temporarily suspends field trips; and closes all campuses to visitors except by appointment or pre-scheduled activities.
In October, the school system dropped to the level 3 mitigation plan as cases of COVID-19 dropped. Level 4 had been in place since the start of the school year in August 2021.
District officials said they consulted with “trusted health officials, hospital executives and emergency management officials” who advised returning to level 4.
The school system is asking families to monitor their health, stating “it is essential to keep kids home if they are not feeling well,” adding that families should notify their child’s school if the are out due to illness or a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
To keep track of COVID-19 cases in Henry County Schools, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us and click on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
