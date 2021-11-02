McDONOUGH — Voters across Henry County cast their ballots Tuesday in several municipal elections along with the county’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
As of 11:40 p.m. with 36 of 38 precincts reporting, Henry County voters appear to have approved the T-SPLOST referendum with 7,878 votes in favor and 6,612 in opposition.
McDonough
In the McDonough mayor race, Sandra Vincent earned 1,308 votes while Craig Elrod picked up 827 votes. Tony Brown earned 359 votes.
Incumbent District 1 council member Rufus Stewart will hold on to his seat with 226 votes. Toneen Brown earned 110 votes.
Jamal L. Burt ran unopposed for the District 2 city council seat.
Vanessa W. Thomas earned the most votes, 1,132, for the McDonough at-large council seat. Incumbent Roger Pruitt earned 822 and Darryl Payton picked up 485 votes.
A. Scott Reeves appears to be the next District 3 McDonough city council representative. He earned 515 votes. Terrell Tyson had 329, followed by Janice D. Sctochman with 265. Bridgette Westley earned 95 votes.
Hampton
Stephanie Bodie appears to be the next mayor of Hampton. She earned 608 votes while Ann Tarpley picked up 576.
Three at-large city council seats were up for grabs Tuesday.
A total of 643 residents voted for Devlin Cleveland. Sheila L. Barlow earned 544 votes, followed by incumbent Errol Mitchell with 536.
Willie Turner earned 523 votes, Pamela Duchesne had 466 votes, Shawn Black with 335 votes and Yaunte R. Dvine with 111.
Stockbridge
As of 11:50 p.m., no results had been reported for the city of Stockbridge.
Voting hours in the city of Stockbridge were extended due to poll pad problems experienced not long after polls opened Tuesday morning.
Precincts 39, Stockbridge First United Methodist Church, and Precinct 54, The Merle Manders Conference Center, remained open until 8 p.m.
Red Oak United Methodist Church, precinct 33, stayed open until 11:30 p.m.
If a runoff election is needed in any race, it will be held on Nov. 30.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
