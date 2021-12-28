McDONOUGH — A new county attorney is set to come on board starting Jan. 1 in Henry County.
Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell has named Nancy Rowan with Squire Patton Boggs law firm to represent the county.
Harrell said she elected not to reappoint longtime County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter to the position because she wants to move in a different direction.
“Sometimes you need to have a fresh start,” she said.
Rowan most recently served as assistant county attorney in Fulton County and assistant district attorney with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
According to Rowan’s bio, she has practiced law for more than 15 years with experience representing local governments in performing day-to-day operations, drafting local ordinances, negotiating and drafting contracts and ensuring compliance with zoning and code enforcement laws.
Harrell said she was impressed with Rowan’s credentials, adding that she’s very well respected and has a lot of experience dealing with county government.
“She has fresh eyes and no attachments to Henry County,” Harrell said. “Sometimes new leadership, in our case, a new county attorney, can help us ensure we’re moving in the right direction and help us do what we need to do for the county.”
Rowan will be responsible for providing the following services:
• Attending the meetings of the Board of Commissioners and other boards or agencies of the county as directed by the county;
• Provide legal opinions, verbally or in writing, in response to inquiries from members of the BOC, department heads, elected officials and constitutional officers;
• Draft and review ordinances, resolutions and policies as requested by the county;
• Handle all legal matters affecting the County not otherwise specifically assigned to other counsel;
• Draft, review and/or approve contracts and agreements of the county;
• Represent the Henry County Board of Tax Assessors in litigation matters related to the appeal of ad valorem tax assessments;
• Monitor and supervise claims and lawsuits assigned to other counsel;
• Represent the county, county officials, employees, and constitutional officers in litigation matters related to the performance of official duties which are not otherwise handled through the county's insurance policies;
• Plan and conduct training sessions for county employees as requested by the county;
• Approve and appoint all associate or co-county counsel.
The cost for services is $34,500 monthly.
Jaugstetter’s monthly retainer was $17,500 monthly, not including billable hours to perform services outside the scope of his contract.
Harrell said over the last year, Jaugstetter’s average monthly bill was about $35,000.
She said she hopes to save the county money by expanding Rowan’s responsibilities so as to cut down on additional monthly billable hours.
Harrell will introduce Rowan during the Board of Commissioner’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 5 starting at 9 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners, with a majority vote, has 30 days to object to Harrell’s selection. Should that happen, Harrell must choose a new county attorney.
