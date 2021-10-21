McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 50 Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles and five Ford T250 cargo vans, but not before commissioners debated whether the vehicles could be purchased from a local vendor.
Commissioners approved the purchases totaling more than $2.6 million from Wade Ford of Smyrna as part of the Tuesday meeting’s consent agenda. The purchases were made under the state contract process. The 50 Explorers, which will go to the Police Department, totaled $2,448,936, and will be paid for with SPLOST V funds. The five vans, which totaled $195,213, will go to the Facilities Maintenance Department and will be funded from the Capital Improvement Plan.
Commissioner Vivian Thomas raised the point about using local vendors for the purchases.
“We need to find a way to support the small businesses that are paying taxes back into the county,” said Thomas.
But County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said it would be difficult to find these types of vehicles on local lots.
“If there are vehicles that are available on a local lot, we’ll go after those vehicles,” she said. “The challenge we have is that this is not a standard Ford Explorer. We are looking for a pursuit vehicle.”
In addition, she said time is of the essence to get the vehicles ordered as Henry County could be competing with other jurisdictions for a limited number of vehicles available.
Finance Director David Smith said once these vehicles are ordered, they won’t be on the street until June next year.
Smith also defended the county’s purchasing process, calling it “nothing but fair, open and transparent. We’ve done our best to involve local vendors; we’ve done our best to involve minority vendors.”
By using the state bid process, Smith said the county is able to get the best price available and expedite the purchase process.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons said she wanted to “look beyond the state’s bidding process,” considering the county was spending $2.4 million on police vehicles.
Smith responded the total number of cars needed to be purchased is a reflection of the “very poor job” the county has done replacing its vehicles in the past. Smith said the county should be replacing 10 to 20 vehicles each year, rather than 50.
“We are in a position of catching up … that’s why the amount is so large,” said Smith.
Commissioner Bruce Holmes asked Police Chief Mark Amerman to justify going from Chargers to Explorers. Amerman said the department has had a lot of repair issues with the Chargers — brakes, transmissions, engines.
“Price-wise, the vehicles are very comparable,” Amerman said, but the Explorers need less maintenance and have more space to store an officer’s equipment.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson cautioned fellow commissioners that if they wait to purchase the vehicles, the cost will likely increase.
“If you want to put it off, it could be January 2023 and the price could be greater,” he said.
In response to questions from Wilson, Amerman said he still has 34 Crown Victorias on the road that are as old as model year 1999.
“Get them on order so these guys can have something decent and safe to drive,” said Wilson.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda 3-2, with Clemmons and Commissioner Bruce Holmes opposed.
