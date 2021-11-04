McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax has been approved by voters.
A total of 15,541 votes were cast with 8,520 in favor and 7,021 against.
Collection of the tax will begin on April 1, 2022. The 1% sales tax is expected to collect $245 million over a five-year period. Monies will be divided between the county and its four cities based on population.
Henry County will receive 68.88% ($165 million); Stockbridge — 12.75% ($30.5 million); McDonough — 11.41% ($27.3 million); Locust Grove — 3.51% ($8.4 million); and Hampton — 3.45% ($8.3 million). A collection fee of $2.45 million and management costs of $3 million will also be deducted from the total $245 million collected.
The county’s T-SPLOST project list includes several widening projects, resurfacing and intersection improvements.
♦ Widening Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75 — $34 million (cost share with Locust Grove)
♦ Widening Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to N. Mt. Carmel Road — $35 million
♦ Widening Mill Road from Flea Market to Jonesboro Road — $5 million
♦ McDonough Parkway from Ga. Highway 142 to Ga. Highway 155 — $14 million
♦ Widening Rock Quarry Road from Hospital Drive to Ga. Highway 138 — $27 million (cost share with Stockbridge)
♦ Widening Fairview Road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 — $12 million
To view the progress of current SPLOST and upcoming T-SPLOST projects, visit www.cleargov.com/georgia/henry/county/projects.
