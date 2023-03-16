...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Water Authority is celebrating World Water Day with a giveaway on March 22.
World Water Day is a global campaign established to encourage people to act more responsibly in their own lives to change the way they use, consume and manage water. The authority will distribute free water bottles as well as information on water conservation and pollution prevention.
Conservation suggestions include:
• Conserve water by taking shorter showers or turning off the tap run when brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.
• Fix household leaks
• Don’t pollute by putting food waste, oils, grease, medicines, wipes, chemicals, or other non-dispersible items (things that don’t break down) in the toilet or drain. If you have a septic tank, maintain/empty those as needed. Sewer overflows from any of these causes can pollute the water.
• Clean up by taking part in a local cleanup impacting rivers, streams or other water bodies. The Henry County Rivers Alive event is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2023.
• Protect nature by planting a tree, creating a rain garden, or using natural solutions to address environmental concerns, such as reducing the risk and impact of flooding.
HCWA customers can pick up their free water bottles from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the HCWA Headquarters, 1696 Ga. Highway 20 West in McDonough.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
