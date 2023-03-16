water bottles.TIF

McDONOUGH — Henry County Water Authority is celebrating World Water Day with a giveaway on March 22.

World Water Day is a global campaign established to encourage people to act more responsibly in their own lives to change the way they use, consume and manage water. The authority will distribute free water bottles as well as information on water conservation and pollution prevention.

Recommended for you

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.