McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority recently hosted a youth deer hunt for kids ages 10-17.
Participants were selected through a lottery. The hunt was held at the HCWA Walnut Creek Land Application site, which boasts more than 1,000 acres of forest.
The authority hosted this first hunt of the season on Oct. 23, with another planned for Nov. 6. Only the kids are allowed to hunt at these events. The HCWA Hunting Season will wrap up with a Veteran’s Hunt on Nov. 20, when the utility will honor those who have served in the military.
While the HCWA Youth Deer Hunts provide a popular means of outdoor recreation for the public, water authority officials said the events serve a regulatory and conservation purpose.
The authority’s Land Management Office oversees more than 8,000 acres of protected green space, with a large portion of that including the treated wastewater spray fields, such as the Walnut Creek LAS facility. The youth hunts and veteran hunt help to manage the deer population to keep the natural habitat healthy, under the watchful eye of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division, who oversees the hunts on HCWA property.
All of the participants in the HCWA Youth Hunts attend an orientation and safety meeting prior to being allowed on the authority’s property. The HCWA staff provided blinds for every hunter, in addition to transportation to and from these sites in the woods and lunch during the day. Southside Sportsman once again served as the premier sponsor of the event.
For more information on HCWA hunting and fishing, visit www.hcwa.com.
