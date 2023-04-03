STOCKBRIDGE — A suspect is in custody after back-to-back robberies at two Stockbridge banks last week.
Garry Macdonald, 61, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and obstruction in connection with the incidents.
Officers were dispatched to the Georgia Credit Union at 430 Country Club Drive and the Truist Bank at 991 Eagles Landing Pkwy. on Thursday, March 30.
Responding officers quickly converged on the area and apprehended Macdonald along Eagles Landing Parkway after he departed from the Truist Bank in possession of thousands of dollars in currency with a note he allegedly used in the crime, according to a police report.
Macdonald produced a note at both bank locations demanding cash, the police report states.
He was taken into custody without incident, and the stolen money was recovered.
Macdonald is also a suspect in additional robberies in other jurisdictions, according to Stockbridge police.
Chief Frank Trammer with Stockbridge Police said the Thursday arrest was a great example of combined action that he expects from his officers.
“This case is another excellent example of teamwork to get the job done,” he said in a press release. “The professional staff of Henry County 911 quickly notified Stockbridge police of these incidents; and officers, detectives, and command staff members from every division of your SPD team immediately responded to the scene making this outcome possible.”
