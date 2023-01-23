ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.

When bad storms or tornadoes cause widespread damage to homes, criminals may try to exploit the disaster with storm fraud. These scam artists, often referred to as “storm chasers,” may ask homeowners for up-front payments for home repair services and then disappear without ever doing the work, according to the press release from the Attorney General's Office.

Recommended for you