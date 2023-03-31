image2.jpeg

Corynn Nurse, left, participates in a panel discussion with keynote speakers during the annual Ignite My Fire event in Stockbridge.

STOCKBRIDGE — The female edition of an annual event aimed at helping young ladies grow confidence and make lasting connections toward their dreams turned out to be more than what Corynn Nurse expected.

The Ignite My Fire event, reprised for young women, drew crowds of young ladies to the Heritage Park in Stockbridge to hear and connect with a variety of speakers such as WSB-TV News anchor Karyn Greer and 17 other speakers from various other industries.

image0 (2).jpeg

Corynn Nurse with Karyn Greer, one of several keynote speakers during the annual Ignite My Fire event for women.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.