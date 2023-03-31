STOCKBRIDGE — The female edition of an annual event aimed at helping young ladies grow confidence and make lasting connections toward their dreams turned out to be more than what Corynn Nurse expected.
The Ignite My Fire event, reprised for young women, drew crowds of young ladies to the Heritage Park in Stockbridge to hear and connect with a variety of speakers such as WSB-TV News anchor Karyn Greer and 17 other speakers from various other industries.
“I expected it to be more of an informational session, but it was better than that — it was very interactive,” Nurse said. “I got to speak on a panel where we spoke about our passions and dreams — specifically about how to achieve them.”
Kyndall Sanders, a Leesburg resident, was particularly moved by Greer during the March 25 event. Greer spoke on overcoming hardships amid her success.
“It helped me learn that although you may get misled or discouraged, you need to keep going,” Sanders said. “It taught me to embrace myself and love myself more, because everyone is not perfect.”
It was a major benefit for Sanders as she prepares to attend college in the fall. The Lee County High School student plans to study radiology at either Georgia State, Clark Atlanta or Fort Valley State.
“I enjoyed all of the classes that were offered to us,” Sanders said. “ I really appreciated the keynote speakers because they helped me come out with a different mindset than when I came in.”
Aleeyah McKinney, a Villa Rica resident who attended the Saturday workshop with her mom, was already looking forward to next year’s discussions.
The segment on how to become an entrepreneur stuck with her most.
“I learned so much at this year’s event,” the 16-year-old Villa Rica High School student said Wednesday. “I learned the importance of making positive choices, and how important it is to have a relationship with someone that you can talk to and rely on.”
Ignite My Fire was founded in 2022 by community activist Sharlene Sanders as a mentoring initiative to serve youth in Henry County. The next event will be the 2nd Annual Ignite My Fire workshop for teen boys, scheduled for August.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.