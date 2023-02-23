LOCUST GROVE — Anthony Hicks never thought he would become a fire marshal. In fact, he didn't even know the occupation existed until his firefighting career came to a halt when he suffered from a partial tear in his rotator cuff during a firefighting operation in 2008.
"I had surgery and was cleared to return to the fire station after the surgery," Hicks said. "However, I was given the option to remain in the Fire Marshal’s Office, and I did."
The work consisted of preparing reports to maintain fire safety for residents and businesses. The occupational shift was a turning point not only in Hicks' road to recovery but also his career.
"Once I was there I wanted to stay there," Hicks said Tuesday. "It's what made me fall in love with fire safety."
This was the passion that members of the Locust Grove Council saw as they appointed Hicks as their new fire marshal in June 2022 — a first for Hicks and the city of Locust Grove.
The newly established fire marshal position was added to the city's Community Development Department last spring to provide better service and maintain safety standards for community members. Hicks' responsibilities include investigating fires and enforcing state laws, as well as local ordinances pertaining to fire prevention and safety to more than 500 businesses in the Locust Grove area.
"Before it was all under the Henry County fire marshal," Hicks said. "But with a lot of new developments coming into the area, they wanted to establish the position as a time factor for getting those permits and everything done."
Hicks' first order of business was creating a 90-day plan to implement along with writing a draft ordinance for Fire Prevention and Protection for businesses in the city. With that being met, Hicks has been fully engaged with doing his newfound avocation — educating citizens about the importance of fire codes.
"Most business owners are naive to fire code," Hicks said. "It's one of those things that they don't typically see the need to budget for."
"That's my opportunity to educate them and give them more of an understanding of how it works (typically by using some historic event in which case a fire occurred)," Hicks added. "So, moving forward, when we perform those inspections we don't have to find similar issues."
The technique is one that Hicks believes will help residents be more aware when it comes to safe practices dealing with fire.
"We haven't had any big business fires here in the city since my time in this position, and I hope ultimately I could expand to speaking with homeowners to decrease those numbers and possibly alleviate fires altogether," Hicks said.
"It's an honor to be the first, but it doesn't come without some difficulties," he added. "But for now I am working to be a good example and to lay a good foundation for the next in line."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.