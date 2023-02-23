Fire Marshal 2.jpg

Anthony Hicks is the first fire marshal for the city of Locust Grove. 

LOCUST GROVE — Anthony Hicks never thought he would become a fire marshal. In fact, he didn't even know the occupation existed until his firefighting career came to a halt when he suffered from a partial tear in his rotator cuff during a firefighting operation in 2008. 

"I had surgery and was cleared to return to the fire station after the surgery," Hicks said. "However, I was given the option to remain in the Fire Marshal’s Office, and I did."

Anthony Hicks, Locust Grove fire marshal

