Arts events planned for McDonough Square (copy)

Special photo Local artist Jeff Hunter stands by some of his artwork during the "Art Attack" event in May 2010. The event showcases the work of the arts community while generating business for merchants on the McDonough Square.

McDONOUGH — When the Hood Street Art Center opened its doors in 2015 Jeffrey Hunter became a familiar face to visitors of the 136 Hood Street location in McDonough. But the 56-year-old Atlanta native was not the type of person to keep his passion and talent for the fine arts all in one space.

Hunter became a significant part in the Henry County art community. From teaching fine arts classes to his service on the Board of McDonough Arts, Hunter found a way to make a myriad of friends through his craft up until the day of his unexpected death on Nov. 30.

Recommended for you