Special photo Local artist Jeff Hunter stands by some of his artwork during the "Art Attack" event in May 2010. The event showcases the work of the arts community while generating business for merchants on the McDonough Square.
McDONOUGH — When the Hood Street Art Center opened its doors in 2015 Jeffrey Hunter became a familiar face to visitors of the 136 Hood Street location in McDonough. But the 56-year-old Atlanta native was not the type of person to keep his passion and talent for the fine arts all in one space.
Hunter became a significant part in the Henry County art community. From teaching fine arts classes to his service on the Board of McDonough Arts, Hunter found a way to make a myriad of friends through his craft up until the day of his unexpected death on Nov. 30.
His memory still lives on throughout the McDonough community. A colorful mural left on the front of the SBCtv building on Macon Street is a testament to the legacy he leaves behind.
A Facebook post on the marketing video production’s main page shares sentiments about Hunter’s passing.
“Our heart breaks because we lost a great local artist,” the Dec. 1 post states. “Thank you Jeff Hunter, for all that you poured into the Henry County community, including the beautiful mural at our front door. We hope that when people drive by, they always remember you.”
Trish Bilich is also a community artist who got to know Hunter very well. She reminiscence on his specified use of acrylics and oil paints.
“His works are scattered through out the South,” Bilich said last Tuesday. “He loved to paint but was not fond of commissions. His works were well diverse. He painted everything from portraits to abstracts.”
The most memorable moments that the fine arts professional occurred with Hunter’s active presence in the community.
“We judged a couple children art shows together and exhibits at The Andy Davis Gallery and Georgian Gallery as well,” Bilich said last Tuesday. “I know he always made people very happy with his teachings. Jeff was a kind hearted soul and a good artist,” she added.
“He was well known in the community and people were shocked and broken hearted to hear the news of his passing.”