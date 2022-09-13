Law enforcement badges are typically designed to provide the public with additional information concerning individuals they are encountering. In Henry County a uniquely symbolic feature is added to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the field.
Gilbert, Haist, Daniel, Smith, Snook, Crumpler and Desai — these are the seven names listed on the back of badges worn by members of the Henry County Police Department. The names have been engraved to the back of each badge as a way to honor the service members’ lives and devotion to the local department, Capt. Randy Lee with the Henry County Police Department said.
“The badge is a symbol of authority, respect, integrity and trust,” he said last week. “The latest version of our badge has two very distinct features on it, making it unique to only them.”
The distinctions are a product of a decision that was approved in 2014 — it includes the ranks of each law enforcement member before and their badge numbers after each of the honorees’ names.
♦ Sgt. Gilbert — 552, who struck the back of a tractor trailer that was parked illegally on the shoulder of the I-75 exit ramp on May 2, 2004
♦ Sgt. Snook — 1639, who died from complications after he contracted COVID-19 during an outbreak within the unit he supervised
♦ Officer Haist— 3465, who was responding to a distress call when his patrol car collided with a pickup truck on Feb. 16, 2005
♦ Officer Daniel — 5514, who was stuck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was assisting a stranded motorist on Nov. 12, 2012
♦ Officer Smith —5560, who died from a gunshot wound he sustained during a struggle with a suspect at a dentist office in McDonough on Dec. 28, 2018
♦ Sgt. Crumpler —0719, who died on Jan. 7, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 during an exposure while on duty
♦ Officer Desai — 7951, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call on Nov. 8, 2021.
“Their names and badge numbers are placed on the back of the badge closest to our hearts, reminding us of those before us who gave all to Henry County,” Lee said.
