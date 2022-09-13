Law enforcement badges are typically designed to provide the public with additional information concerning individuals they are encountering. In Henry County a uniquely symbolic feature is added to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the field.

The names of officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice have been engraved on the back of the Henry County Police Department's badge.

Gilbert, Haist, Daniel, Smith, Snook, Crumpler and Desai — these are the seven names listed on the back of badges worn by members of the Henry County Police Department. The names have been engraved to the back of each badge as a way to honor the service members’ lives and devotion to the local department, Capt. Randy Lee with the Henry County Police Department said.

