STOCKBRIDGE — To build a legacy on the shoulders of those who established the foundation. This has been the motivation behind the Divine Nine and their services in the Henry County community.
The nine Greek letter organizations that make up the historic group were honorees of the annual Black History program, hosted by Stockbridge Councilman Alphonso Thomas Saturday, Feb. 25.
Debra Abernathy, president of the Henry County alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, felt the honor displayed the continuous leadership, commitment and interests the Henry County alumnae chapter provides.
“I truly feel it is the purpose and the shoulders of each organization‘s founders of which we stand that lifts our enhanced level of commitment and dedication to serve the people, and give a voice to the voiceless,” she said Monday.
The group of sororities and fraternities has focused efforts lending support, as well as offering programming and activities to Henry County residents. Of those services Abernathy found her assistance with voter registration and rights have been most impactful. Education and mobilization is what drives results for voter turnout, Abernathy said.
“In that we are able to see almost immediate results and the desire to learn and know more,” she said.
The dinner ceremony also featured performances by the city of Stockbridge Youth Council, Henry For Music and other local spoken word artists, authors and musicians. All of which Abernathy felt represented the true unity of the Greek community.
“From this year’s event, the Divine Nine Greek letter organizations represented to the community the true unity that is shown among each of us,” Abernathy said. “No matter the organization.”
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.