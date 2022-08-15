Henry County residents should take note of a new group responsible for undertaking an independent ethical review of county officials and employees.
The Henry County Board of Ethics is moving ahead with the recent appointment of six community members for its newly established department.
The mission of the Board of Ethics is to make sure that county employees and officials are operating in an ethical manner, Gloria Banister, the ethics administrator for the board, said Thursday.
"It’s very broad and very helpful to make sure that we ensure that all county officials are maintaining themselves accordingly," she said.
The Board of Ethics is backed by Senate Bill 22 — introduced by Senator Emmanuel Jones in 2021. The bill states that it is essential to the proper administration and operation of the Henry County government for officials and employees to be, and give the appearance of being, independent and impartial, that their public office not be used for private gain, and to maintain public confidence in the integrity of Henry County officials and employees.
"We want to ensure that county personnel promote confidence acting in the benefit of the public," Banister said.
The group's vision is backed by the board's attorney, Obréziah Bullard.
Her duty is to provide the training that each county official and their employees need to maintain integrity.
"I'm not a teacher by trade, but I love teaching individuals and training them," Bullard said Friday.
"I'm excited about this opportunity where I can train county employees and their department on ethics to help decrease that risk management."
Bullard has an extensive background involving family disputes, as well as firm fundamentals within development and management.
She is the founder of B Bullard Law Firm and a part-time special assistant attorney general for Clayton County’s Department of Family and Children Services, and a proactive volunteer for Atlanta Legal Aid, the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation and a member of the board of directors for Flint Circuit Council on Family Violence Inc., known as Haven House.
Appointed members of the newly established board include Sharon Dewberry, Anquilla Henderson, Chair Cynthia Cornog, Tom Loree, Alex Butler, Craig Simmons, Desmond McLain, Vice Chair Antonio Taylor and Lindsey McDaniel.
Henderson has been pleased with the board's launch since the swearing in of its members in January.
"We expect to encourage positivity around ethics compliance by establishing an Ethics At Work Program to proactively navigate ethical issues around the county and recognize upstanding ethical behaviors," she said Monday.
Her purpose for joining the county's board — to establish a positive precedence and foundation for Henry County’s first Board of Ethics.
"I am committed to the continued success, professionalism and sustainability of governmental affairs within Henry County and love being a part of this inaugural experience," Henderson said.
The Board of Ethics meets twice each month, and will convene every third Tuesday of the month in September.
Residents can file a written complaint via the board's official website www.henrycountyethics.com, or submit by mail, email or drop off in person at 339 Phillips Drive in McDonough. Those interested in reaching the board can also contact them directly at 770-288-6664 or submit their questions to the ethics administrator at ethicsadministrator@co.henry.ga.us.
