...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
