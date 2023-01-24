Stockbridge road project.jpeg

A upcoming road project on East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge will add turn lanes and include the widening and realignment to Lee Street going north and south of North Henry Boulevard.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge residents should expect a slight delay as an additional road project gets underway.

The city of Stockbridge announced that its road project along East Atlanta Road from North Henry Boulevard to Love Street will begin this week.

Recommended for you