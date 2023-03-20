STOCKBRIDGE — Corynn Nurse is one of a dozen girls willing to travel to the Stockbridge area for an annual event designed to help young ladies grow their confidence and make lasting connections toward their dreams.

The launch for the newly reprised Ignite My Fire event for young ladies will help with Nurse’s ambitions to merge her passions for science and mathematics. Though a resident of Douglas County, the Chapel Hill High School student highly anticipates the journey to the Heritage Park Event Center at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough to meet with WSB-TV News anchor Karyn Greer and 17 other speakers who will be leading breakout conversations on dreams and passions, health and wellness, mentoring and financial literacy during the March 25 workshop.

Download PDF Ignite My Fire_ Flyer.pdf
Ignite My Fire event flyer

