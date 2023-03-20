...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours his afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE — Corynn Nurse is one of a dozen girls willing to travel to the Stockbridge area for an annual event designed to help young ladies grow their confidence and make lasting connections toward their dreams.
The launch for the newly reprised Ignite My Fire event for young ladies will help with Nurse’s ambitions to merge her passions for science and mathematics. Though a resident of Douglas County, the Chapel Hill High School student highly anticipates the journey to the Heritage Park Event Center at 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough to meet with WSB-TV News anchor Karyn Greer and 17 other speakers who will be leading breakout conversations on dreams and passions, health and wellness, mentoring and financial literacy during the March 25 workshop.
“I was initially intrigued because I see how this can help me incorporate my interests in science and math to find a career,” Nurse said. “I’m really interested in life science, but I really like math, and it has been difficult finding a career that caters into this, so I am excited to see what information I would leave with.”
The event — founded by Sharlene Sanders — was first held in 2022 as a mentoring initiative to serve youth in Henry County. The interactive Youth Empowerment workshop launched last year for teen boys in partnership with The Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County. This year’s event — scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to all — is geared toward teen girls ages 13 to 19.
“Speakers include successful CEOs, attorneys, judges, authors, make-up artists and mental health professionals,” Sanders said.
The experience is one that Nurse finds reassuring.
“As young ladies we can get very anxious when it comes to our future. We worry about our standards and what it means to be yourself and be confident,” Nurse said. “Making these connections, we get to see first hand where these teachings are applied, so I encourage other people to attend this as well.
“I know it can be pretty nerve-wrecking thinking about everything that is expected of you, but I am encouraging myself to go. You cannot lose anything but a good opportunity to network and to learn.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
