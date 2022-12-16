Community Bible Church.jpeg

Community Bible Church is located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge. 

STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge community church wants residents to know that wherever you are in your belief, there is always a home for you in their community — especially during the holiday season.

For this Christmas season the Community Bible Church, located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, is looking to expand on this mission by blessing 500 residents with free hams and a dozen eggs.

