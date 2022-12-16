STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge community church wants residents to know that wherever you are in your belief, there is always a home for you in their community — especially during the holiday season.
For this Christmas season the Community Bible Church, located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, is looking to expand on this mission by blessing 500 residents with free hams and a dozen eggs.
The giveaway is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18 following the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. church services inside of the church campus gym. You do not have to be a member at Community to receive the donations following the hour-long services, Madison Adams, the communications director with the Community Bible Church, said.
“Our mission is to bring the cross to as many people as possible through the power and love of Jesus Christ, and we believe this is the best way to reach the community,” Adams said Wednesday. “So we show up without any expectations. All we want is people to come get one, and be a place where people can come when they have need.”
The ham and eggs giveaway is the result of the church’s partnership with a donor who chose to remain anonymous and Sutherland’s Foodservice, who donated the 500 dozen eggs and will transport the hams for the Sunday event.
“I know it may seem like an odd mix, but as our pastor says, instead of getting green eggs and ham we will have free eggs and ham,” Adams said.